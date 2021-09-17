Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Young boy asks mother cat permission to adopt her baby

By Debra Dolan and WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A kitten adopted from an animal shelter in southeastern North Carolina may have hit the jackpot with his new family.

Before finalizing the decision to bring this runt home, the little boy made sure to ask the kitten’s mom for permission. He wanted to make sure she would be okay with his family adopting her baby.

Jewell Horton with the Pender County Animal Shelter said the little boy named off all the things they had for the kitten and promised to love him.

“It was the most precious thing I have ever seen,” Horton said.

The kitten was a runt and barely survived several battles with upper respiratory infections due to his small size, WECT-TV reported.

But with the help of some fighting spirit, the kitten is now in good health.

The little boy wanted to make sure the kitten's mom was okay with his family adopting her baby.
The little boy wanted to make sure the kitten's mom was okay with his family adopting her baby.(Pender County Animal Shelter)

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles from Gauthier, Mississippi were arrested Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 after a 19-hour...
Manhunt in Bienville Parish ends in arrests
Southwood High School
14 students arrested after fights at Southwood High
Three people were shot at close range in the 2200 block of West Algonquin Trail in Shreveport...
3 people shot at close range on W. Algonquin
Christian Smith, a senior defensive lineman at Haughton High School, died suddenly on Monday,...
Haughton High School announces death of senior defensive lineman
Austin Wade Boyd, 29
Shreveport man sentenced to 20 years in prison for negligent homicide

Latest News

Scientists aim to use genetic engineering tools to, in a sense, bring the wooly mammoth back.
Bringing back woolly mammoth goal of Silicon Valley startup
The event will begin at 11 a.m. at Columbia Park (600 Columbia St.) and will last until 6 p.m....
Highland Jazz & Blues Festival returns on Sept. 18
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan
President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Friday,...
Biden, world leaders try to hammer out next steps on climate