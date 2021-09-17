3 people shot at close range on W. Algonquin

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Three people were shot at close range in north Shreveport’s Cherokee Park neighborhood, police say.

Two of the victims were in a car in the 2200 block of West Algonquin Trail. Another was in a carport there.

Medics have taken all three to the hospital. Authorities tell us that two of the victims are in critical condition.

The gunfire was reported at 8:53 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That’s when Shreveport Fire Department dispatched the first of a half dozen units to a medical emergency between Iroquois Trail and Navaho Trail. That number soon grew to at least nine.

Likewise, Shreveport police responded at 8:53 p.m. with at least six units called out to a shooting at the scene less than a half mile west of Cherokee Park Elementary School, dispatch records show. That number later grew to 20 or more.

