Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

3 people shot at close range on W. Algonquin

2 victims were in a car; another was in a carport
Three people were shot at close range in the 2200 block of West Algonquin Trail in Shreveport...
Three people were shot at close range in the 2200 block of West Algonquin Trail in Shreveport the night of Sept. 16, 2021. Police say two were in a car and another was in a carport.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Three people were shot at close range in north Shreveport’s Cherokee Park neighborhood, police say.

Two of the victims were in a car in the 2200 block of West Algonquin Trail. Another was in a carport there.

Medics have taken all three to the hospital. Authorities tell us that two of the victims are in critical condition.

The gunfire was reported at 8:53 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That’s when Shreveport Fire Department dispatched the first of a half dozen units to a medical emergency between Iroquois Trail and Navaho Trail. That number soon grew to at least nine.

Likewise, Shreveport police responded at 8:53 p.m. with at least six units called out to a shooting at the scene less than a half mile west of Cherokee Park Elementary School, dispatch records show. That number later grew to 20 or more.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles from Gauthier, Mississippi were arrested Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 after a 19-hour...
Manhunt in Bienville Parish ends in arrests
Christian Smith, a senior defensive lineman at Haughton High School, died suddenly on Monday,...
Haughton High School announces death of senior defensive lineman
Austin Wade Boyd, 29
Shreveport man sentenced to 20 years in prison for negligent homicide
DA announces teen accused of shooting, killing 13-year-old boy will be tried as adult
Four students suffered minor injuries when a van ran into the rear of Gilmer ISD’s Bus 35 on...
Van runs into rear of school bus

Latest News

Law enforcement speaks on Southwood High School incident
Law enforcement speaks on Southwood High School incident
3 injured in shooting
3 injured in shooting
Multiple parked vehicles were hit but no one was wounded by seven bullets fired on Lynda Lane...
No one hurt, vehicles struck by gunfire on Lynda Lane
Caddo looking at how to deal with Louisiana's raise the age law
Expect more juveniles to be prosecuted as adults, Caddo DA’s office says