Rainy weekend with hints of Fall on its way

(KSLA) - Showers and a few storms return again this weekend. It will not be a washout, but you’ll want indoor plans. Soon enough, you can move plans back outdoors after a cold front moves through to knock temperatures and humidity back down!

This evening will be a little on the gloomy and rainy side. For the most part, the rain will be ending. The clouds will be sticking around with plenty of humidity. If you are going out to any Friday Night Football games, you may need to umbrella to be safe, but otherwise it will be warm and humid. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Overnight, look for a few more breaks in the clouds and rain. There may still be a quick shower that passes by, then it will be dry again. So off and on showers will continue tonight. Temperatures will remain warm and will not change much from this evening. It will still be in the mid 70s by sunrise Saturday.

Both Saturday and Sunday will each have more scattered showers along with a could storms. I have a 40% chance of rain too. The heaviest rain should be in the afternoon and evening, then will wind down after sunset. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, I would have an indoor plan alternative just in case. Otherwise, you may very well need that umbrella. Temperatures will be held in check thanks to the rain. Highs will only be in the mid 80s.

Monday should not have as much rain, but I still expect a few showers. As of now, I only have a 20% chance of rain. So, as you head back to work, take the rain gear with you to be on the safe side. Temperatures will be slightly warmer and will get up to the upper 80s.

Tuesday is when more rain returns. This is good though. Because a cold front will be responsible for the rain. The little bit of shower activity will be well worth the price for later in the week. I have a 40% chance of rain, so take the umbrella once again. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s.

Now for the excitement! Once this cold front on Tuesday moves through, we will have Fall-like weather for several days! This means that from Wednesday through the rest of the week, it will be much cooler and less humid. Temperatures will top out in the lower to mid 80s with lows in the lower to mid 50s! On top of that, the sunshine will be back! So it will be very beautiful over the second half of next week!

In the tropics, we are watching a few areas of potential development. The first one is off the coast of Africa and has a 20-30% chance it develops. No threat from this one. The next area in the the central Atlantic and has a high chance. Now up to 70-80% this becomes a named storm. This should miss the Gulf of Mexico, but may brush up on the east coast. Then the final spot is off the east coast near New England. This has an 80% chance in the next two days to develop. The next two names on the list for storms is Odette followed by Peter. Once something forms, and we feel there is a threat, we will be your First Alert.

Have a fearless Friday and an even better weekend!

