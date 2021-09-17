Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Photographer’s Island in downtown Texarkana upgraded to draw in more visitors

(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - A facelift to a section of downtown Texarkana is complete and city officials are hoping the change will bring more visitors to the area.

“This courthouse square is real important to our community,” said Lisa Thompson, city spokesperson.

Once again, traffic is flowing around the federal courthouse in downtown Texarkana. After months of improvements at Photographer’s Island, city leaders hope to convey the message that visitors and tourist are welcome.

“We wanted to upgrade it, make it a little nicer, enhance pedestrian safety, so we made more green space, we broadened the crosswalk in the area, we have upgraded the sidewalk, we replaced the kiosk where it tells visitors to go downtown,” said Thompson.

Photographer’s Island is located in front of the federal building and straddles the Arkansas/Texas state line. The spot has been a main tourist draw to Texarkana since 1931. City leaders say the upgrades to the location were a joint effort between the cities of Texarkana, Ark. and Texarkana, Texas, with a price tag of around $1 million. On Friday, Sept. 17, that work was completed.

“I have been here before, I’ve been here numerous times,” said Pamela Perez, a tourist.

Perez is from Colorado. On Friday, Pam and her family and friends took advantage of the new look at Photographer’s Island.

“I think it’s beautiful. I love it down here. It’s a lot of history, the buildings are beautiful. It’s a beautiful area,” she said.

City leaders say the Arkansas/Texas state line makes this area the second most-photographed federal courthouse in the nation.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwood High School
14 students arrested after fights at Southwood High
Two juveniles from Gauthier, Mississippi were arrested Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 after a 19-hour...
Manhunt in Bienville Parish ends in arrests
Three people were shot at close range in the 2200 block of West Algonquin Trail in Shreveport...
3 people shot at close range on W. Algonquin
Christian Smith, a senior defensive lineman at Haughton High School, died suddenly on Monday,...
Haughton High School announces death of senior defensive lineman
Austin Wade Boyd, 29
Shreveport man sentenced to 20 years in prison for negligent homicide

Latest News

The event will begin at 11 a.m. at Columbia Park (600 Columbia St.) and will last until 6 p.m....
Highland Jazz & Blues Festival returns on Sept. 18
extra
Extras sought for George Foreman biopic
fork
Food Prize - Race for the Golden Fork
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
How you can help Hurricane Ida victims