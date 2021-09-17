Photographer’s Island in downtown Texarkana upgraded to draw in more visitors

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - A facelift to a section of downtown Texarkana is complete and city officials are hoping the change will bring more visitors to the area.

“This courthouse square is real important to our community,” said Lisa Thompson, city spokesperson.

Once again, traffic is flowing around the federal courthouse in downtown Texarkana. After months of improvements at Photographer’s Island, city leaders hope to convey the message that visitors and tourist are welcome.

“We wanted to upgrade it, make it a little nicer, enhance pedestrian safety, so we made more green space, we broadened the crosswalk in the area, we have upgraded the sidewalk, we replaced the kiosk where it tells visitors to go downtown,” said Thompson.

Photographer’s Island is located in front of the federal building and straddles the Arkansas/Texas state line. The spot has been a main tourist draw to Texarkana since 1931. City leaders say the upgrades to the location were a joint effort between the cities of Texarkana, Ark. and Texarkana, Texas, with a price tag of around $1 million. On Friday, Sept. 17, that work was completed.

“I have been here before, I’ve been here numerous times,” said Pamela Perez, a tourist.

Perez is from Colorado. On Friday, Pam and her family and friends took advantage of the new look at Photographer’s Island.

“I think it’s beautiful. I love it down here. It’s a lot of history, the buildings are beautiful. It’s a beautiful area,” she said.

City leaders say the Arkansas/Texas state line makes this area the second most-photographed federal courthouse in the nation.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.