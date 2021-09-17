Prize Fest
Pediatrician weighs in on why we’re seeing so many COVID cases in kids

COVID-19 cases among kids are on the rise.
COVID-19 cases among kids are on the rise.
By Jade Myers
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As COVID-19 cases increase among children, the Louisiana Health Department (LDH) confirmed the sixth pediatric death from COVID-19 in the state on Friday, Sept. 17.

The death is part of the state’s fourth surge of the virus, largely driven by the Delta variant. More than 240,000 pediatric COVID-19 cases were reported between Sept. 2 and 9 in the United States, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Tonight on News 12, hear from a Shreveport area pediatrician about why we’re seeing this surge among children, and what can be done to protect them.

