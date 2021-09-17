Next big taste of Fall arrives Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we wrap up the week and head into the weekend we are tracking scattered showers and storms due to the remnants low and circulation of Nicholas. Hit and miss showers and storms will start to flare up this morning and will continue through the afternoon hours. You should expect a similar forecast for both your Saturday and Sunday thanks to a weak upper level trough. While temperatures will be slightly below average thanks to the scattered wet weather this weekend, we are tracking potential bigger changes on the way next week. This would be a potential strong cold front that would significantly drop our humidity as well as bringing our temperatures down.

We are tracking our next big taste of fall on the way once we get to the middle of next week. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning it is probably a good idea to grab an umbrella as scattered showers will be a factor today. This will be again due to the leftover circulation of Nicholas spinning up those showers and storms especially as we get into the afternoon hours. Thanks to the hit and miss wet weather our high temperatures this afternoon will not be terribly toasty with highs in the mid-80s again across the ArkLaTex.

As we go through the weekend we are tracking a fairly similar forecast for the region. Both Saturday and Sunday will sport more afternoon shower and storm activity for the region as an upper level trough and the remnant circulation of Nicholas will continue to create more instability in the region. With the clouds and hit and miss wet weather high temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the mid-80s. I want to stress that while showers are possible neither day will be a washout.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking our next major taste of fall on the way for the region. That taste of Fall will arrive on Wednesday after a cold front rolls through on Tuesday bringing a line of showers and storms to the ArkLaTex. Behind the front you should expect a minor drop with your temperatures a lower in the 80s and a major drop in the humidity. With Dewpoints potentially falling into the 40s starting Wednesday it will feel absolutely amazing and you’ll want to definitely get outside and enjoy the weather.

In the meantime, make sure you have the umbrellas ready as we wrap up the week! Have a great weekend!

