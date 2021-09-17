Monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatment site opening in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is now operating six federally-supported monoclonal antibody therapy COVID-19 treatment sites throughout the state, and plans to open another seven, one of which will be located in Shreveport.

The sites will be open seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. LDH says more than 150 patients can be served daily at each site.

The site in Shreveport is set to open Monday, Sept. 20. It will be located at the Louisiana Fairgrounds (3701 Hudson Ave.). Sites currently in operation include:

Big Lots: 404 N. Canal St., Thibodaux

Burton Coliseum: 7001 Gulf Hwy., Lake Charles

Byrd Regional Hospital at Deer Creek: 810 S. 10th St., Leesville

Clinton Alternative Learning Center: 9414 Plank Road, Clinton

Rayne Civic Center: 400 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne

Rapides Coliseum parking lot: 5600 Coliseum Blvd., Alexandria

In addition to the Shreveport location, LDH plans to add the following treatment sites:

Saturday, Sept. 18

State Farm Building: 24 Accent Dr., Monroe

Monday, Sept. 20

Blackham Coliseum: 2330 Johnston St., Lafayette

Houma Municipal Community Center: 880 Verret St., Houma

Moorehouse General Hospital: 323 W Walnut Ave., Bastrop

Thursday, Sept. 23

DeQuincy Ball Fields: 97 Bond Rd., DeQuincy

Saturday, September 25

1316 LA 6, Campti

LDH says the state got its first allocation of the antibodies back on Nov. 12, 2020 and began administering the treatment to positive, symptomatic patients at once. In addition to the state’s sites, there are 143 providers that have received antibodies. According to LDH, monoclonal antibodies are manmade antibodies produced in a lab that can mimic the human immune system response to infection. They’re designed to block viral attachment and entry into human cells, thus neutralizing the virus that causes COVID-19.

Patients seeking treatment should have a referral from their doctor. Those without a doctor can get a referral from an urgent care clinic, community clinic, emergency room, hospitalist, etc.

This antibody therapy can be used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms in adults and pediatric patients if they are within 10 days of the start of their symptoms, are at least 12-years-old, weigh at least 88 lbs., and are at high risk for progressing to severe symptoms or hospitalization. The procedure takes about two hours to complete. This includes 30 minutes for the infusion, then one and a half hours of observation.

Those with questions about the treatment should call 1-877-332-6585 (English) or 1-877-366-0310 (Spanish). Click here for a map of treatment locations nationwide.

