Monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatment site opening in Shreveport

Monoclonal antibodies (or mAb) have been authorized by the FDA to treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. The treatments are done by intravenous (IV) infusion in an outpatient setting and require a referral from the patients’ physician or clinic. These antibodies are produced in a laboratory to mimic the human immune system response to infection. These man-made drugs block the COVID-19 virus from attaching to and entering human cells, thus neutralizing the virus that causes COVID-19.(WBRC)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is now operating six federally-supported monoclonal antibody therapy COVID-19 treatment sites throughout the state, and plans to open another seven, one of which will be located in Shreveport.

The sites will be open seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. LDH says more than 150 patients can be served daily at each site.

The site in Shreveport is set to open Monday, Sept. 20. It will be located at the Louisiana Fairgrounds (3701 Hudson Ave.). Sites currently in operation include:

  • Big Lots: 404 N. Canal St., Thibodaux
  • Burton Coliseum: 7001 Gulf Hwy., Lake Charles
  • Byrd Regional Hospital at Deer Creek: 810 S. 10th St., Leesville
  • Clinton Alternative Learning Center: 9414 Plank Road, Clinton
  • Rayne Civic Center: 400 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne
  • Rapides Coliseum parking lot: 5600 Coliseum Blvd., Alexandria

In addition to the Shreveport location, LDH plans to add the following treatment sites:

Saturday, Sept. 18

  • State Farm Building: 24 Accent Dr., Monroe

Monday, Sept. 20

  • Blackham Coliseum: 2330 Johnston St., Lafayette
  • Houma Municipal Community Center: 880 Verret St., Houma
  • Moorehouse General Hospital: 323 W Walnut Ave., Bastrop

Thursday, Sept. 23

  • DeQuincy Ball Fields: 97 Bond Rd., DeQuincy

Saturday, September 25

  • 1316 LA 6, Campti

LDH says the state got its first allocation of the antibodies back on Nov. 12, 2020 and began administering the treatment to positive, symptomatic patients at once. In addition to the state’s sites, there are 143 providers that have received antibodies. According to LDH, monoclonal antibodies are manmade antibodies produced in a lab that can mimic the human immune system response to infection. They’re designed to block viral attachment and entry into human cells, thus neutralizing the virus that causes COVID-19.

Patients seeking treatment should have a referral from their doctor. Those without a doctor can get a referral from an urgent care clinic, community clinic, emergency room, hospitalist, etc.

This antibody therapy can be used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms in adults and pediatric patients if they are within 10 days of the start of their symptoms, are at least 12-years-old, weigh at least 88 lbs., and are at high risk for progressing to severe symptoms or hospitalization. The procedure takes about two hours to complete. This includes 30 minutes for the infusion, then one and a half hours of observation.

Those with questions about the treatment should call 1-877-332-6585 (English) or 1-877-366-0310 (Spanish). Click here for a map of treatment locations nationwide.

