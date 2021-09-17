Man shot in back during reported armed robbery in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound he sustained during an armed robbery in Marshall, police say.

The Marshall Police Department says on Sept. 16 around 5:45 p.m., officers got a call saying there was a gunshot victim inside a house in the 1300 block of Lothrop Street. Responding officers found a man lying on the floor inside his home. The victim claims a man forced his way inside the house and shot him in the back. Witnesses reportedly told police they saw two men running away from the home.

Investigators have not yet been able to locate the suspects. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4540, or call the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

As of Friday, Sept. 17, the victim remains hospitalized, police say.

