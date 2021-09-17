Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man shot in back during reported armed robbery in Marshall

(WMC Action News 5)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound he sustained during an armed robbery in Marshall, police say.

The Marshall Police Department says on Sept. 16 around 5:45 p.m., officers got a call saying there was a gunshot victim inside a house in the 1300 block of Lothrop Street. Responding officers found a man lying on the floor inside his home. The victim claims a man forced his way inside the house and shot him in the back. Witnesses reportedly told police they saw two men running away from the home.

Investigators have not yet been able to locate the suspects. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4540, or call the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

As of Friday, Sept. 17, the victim remains hospitalized, police say.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwood High School
14 students arrested after fights at Southwood High
Two juveniles from Gauthier, Mississippi were arrested Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 after a 19-hour...
Manhunt in Bienville Parish ends in arrests
Three people were shot at close range in the 2200 block of West Algonquin Trail in Shreveport...
3 people shot at close range on W. Algonquin
Christian Smith, a senior defensive lineman at Haughton High School, died suddenly on Monday,...
Haughton High School announces death of senior defensive lineman
Austin Wade Boyd, 29
Shreveport man sentenced to 20 years in prison for negligent homicide

Latest News

Southwood High School
Caddo superintendent speaks after 22 students arrested in 2 days for fighting
Caddo Superintendent Dr. T. Lamar Goree addresses recent violence at Southwood High
FULL VIDEO: Caddo Superintendent Dr. T. Lamar Goree addresses recent violence at Southwood High
Christian Smith, 17.
Haughton community to honor life of student at homecoming game
COVID-19 cases among kids are on the rise.
Pediatrician weighs in on why we’re seeing so many COVID cases in kids