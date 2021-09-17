Prize Fest
Jurassic Quest roars into Shreveport Convention Center

Jurassic Quest is stomping back in town, the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in the country.(KSLA)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Convention Center is taking the community back in time this weekend — about 150 million years.

Jurassic Quest is stomping back in town, the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in the country.

Here is everything you need to know:

  • Hours:
    • Friday - 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    • Saturday - 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
    • Sunday - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Tickets:
    • Cost for entry (offpeak/peak)
    • Kids & Adults - $19/$22
    • Seniors: $18/$20
    • Kids unlimited rides (including entry): $33/$36
    • Activity tickets on site: $5
    • Premium activities (animal art tattoos, green screen photo): $15
    • Free entry for children under 2

Jurassic Quest is also adhering to local and state COVID-19 mitigation measures and procedures.

You can purchase tickets here.

