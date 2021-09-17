Jurassic Quest roars into Shreveport Convention Center
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Convention Center is taking the community back in time this weekend — about 150 million years.
Jurassic Quest is stomping back in town, the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in the country.
Here is everything you need to know:
- Hours:
- Friday - 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Saturday - 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Sunday - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Tickets:
- Cost for entry (offpeak/peak)
- Kids & Adults - $19/$22
- Seniors: $18/$20
- Kids unlimited rides (including entry): $33/$36
- Activity tickets on site: $5
- Premium activities (animal art tattoos, green screen photo): $15
- Free entry for children under 2
Jurassic Quest is also adhering to local and state COVID-19 mitigation measures and procedures.
You can purchase tickets here.
