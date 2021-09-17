Jurassic Quest roars into Shreveport Convention Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Convention Center is taking the community back in time this weekend — about 150 million years.

Jurassic Quest is stomping back in town, the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in the country.

Here is everything you need to know:

Hours: Friday - 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday - 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tickets: Cost for entry (offpeak/peak) Kids & Adults - $19/$22 Seniors: $18/$20 Kids unlimited rides (including entry): $33/$36 Activity tickets on site: $5 Premium activities (animal art tattoos, green screen photo): $15 Free entry for children under 2



Jurassic Quest is also adhering to local and state COVID-19 mitigation measures and procedures.

You can purchase tickets here.

