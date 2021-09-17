Prize Fest
Highland Jazz & Blues Festival returns on Sept. 18

By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For its seventeenth year, the annual Highland Jazz & Blues Festival will take place on Sept. 18.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. at Columbia Park (600 Columbia St.) and will last until 6 p.m. The community is invited and is free for all.

Below is this year’s lineup:

OSCHNER LSU HEALTH SHREVEPORT PAVILION STAGE

  • Buddy Flett — 11:15 a.m.
  • Betty Lewis — 12:45 p.m.
  • Tree Fiddy Trio — 2 p.m.
  • Shreveport Second Line Brass Band — 2:45 p.m.
  • Junior the Third — 3 p.m.
  • New Orleans Nightcrawlers Brass Band — 4:30 p.m.

BOM STAGE AT THE GAZEBO

  • Rougarou Trio — 11:15 a.m.
  • Ohm Haus — 12:45 p.m.
  • Clash of the Artists Competition — 2 p.m.
  • Shreveport Second Line Brass Band — 3:45 pm - 4 p.m.

Free shuttle service will be provided by AEP Swepco from Centenary College’s Gold Dome to Columbia Park. Shuttles will run from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For the Highland Jazz & Blues Festival’s Facebook event page, tap or click here.

For the festival’s Facebook Page, click or tap here.

