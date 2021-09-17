Highland Jazz & Blues Festival returns on Sept. 18

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For its seventeenth year, the annual Highland Jazz & Blues Festival will take place on Sept. 18.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. at Columbia Park (600 Columbia St.) and will last until 6 p.m. The community is invited and is free for all.

Below is this year’s lineup:

OSCHNER LSU HEALTH SHREVEPORT PAVILION STAGE

Buddy Flett — 11:15 a.m.

Betty Lewis — 12:45 p.m.

Tree Fiddy Trio — 2 p.m.

Shreveport Second Line Brass Band — 2:45 p.m.

Junior the Third — 3 p.m.

New Orleans Nightcrawlers Brass Band — 4:30 p.m.

BOM STAGE AT THE GAZEBO

Rougarou Trio — 11:15 a.m.

Ohm Haus — 12:45 p.m.

Clash of the Artists Competition — 2 p.m.

Shreveport Second Line Brass Band — 3:45 pm - 4 p.m.

Free shuttle service will be provided by AEP Swepco from Centenary College’s Gold Dome to Columbia Park. Shuttles will run from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

