Sixth child dies in La. from COVID-19 during fourth surge, officials say

COVID-19
COVID-19(KFYR)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) say a sixth child has died from COVID-19 in the state’s fourth surge of the virus.

The child was among the 52 COVID deaths the state reported on Friday, Sept. 17.

Health officials say the child was between the ages of 5 and 11. A total of 15 children below the age of 18 have died from COVID in Louisiana since the pandemic began.

“For the sixth time since this fourth COVID surge began, we mourn the loss of a child. Every life lost is a tragedy,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer. “Our young children who are not eligible to get the vaccine rely on us to protect them, and the best way we can do that is to get the vaccine and wear a mask.”

