Haughton community to honor life of student at homecoming game

Christian Smith, 17.
Christian Smith, 17.
By Tayler Davis and Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Homecoming weekend for Haughton High School looks a little different this year, as the community remembers football player Christian Smith.

The 17-year-old defensive lineman died on Monday, Sept. 13 for reasons still unconfirmed.

Before the homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 17, a moment of silence will be held in honor of Smith. The school has also painted his number, 59, on the field for the remainder of the season.

The visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Haughton High School gym. Smith’s funeral will follow immediately after, at the same location.

Next Friday, Sept. 24, a balloon release will be held at the beginning of that night’s game. Smith’s teammates will display a black and white sticker on their helmets with the number 59.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started by Smith’s aunt, Barakka Collins-Smith, to raise money for funeral expenses. Click here for more details on the campaign.

NOTE: KSLA makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

