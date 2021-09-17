Frontline Warriors group aims to lift spirits of ETX nurses

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group in Tyler is working to bring encouragement to workers nurses in the East Texas area.

The group Frontline Warriors leads a program that helps frontline workers such as law enforcement, firefighters, teachers and nurses with various things. Their latest venture is an encouragement drive for nurses in East Texas.

The group is collecting prepackaged snacks, drinks, gift cards and encouraging notes from members of the community to put in baskets to be delivered to nurses in various hospitals and clinics across East Texas. The idea came after Laura Hooker and her team were talking about the people in their lives who were nurses and how they were struggling.

“My own dad is a nurse. He has been a nurse for 30 years, and two weeks ago I was talking to him, and he was really just sharing his heart about how hard it has been lately and just going in and working these shifts and getting off a shift and feeling like you didn’t do enough,” said Hooker.

After discussing with each other, they decided on baskets with treats in them. They felt this was an effective way to give some encouragement while keeping everyone safe.

“We started off saying, let’s go put some baskets together because you know with COVID, we can’t go up there and shake hands and say thank you but this is something we can drop off and get to the right people,” said Hooker. “But with the drive, we can encourage and bring the whole community together and that is really what we wanted to do.”

They have already received several donations from people within the community who want to give the nurses in the area a special pick me up.

“We just really want to put a pause to all that and just say thank you, and we want them to feel that and feel all of our hearts and just give them a breath of fresh air as they continue their shifts,” said Hooker.

They are still collecting goods until Thursday, Sept. 23, and they say they hope to be able to do more drives for nurses in the future.

The locations that are currently collecting these items are below.

Leslie Cain Realty Tyler: 2445 Earl Campbell Pkwy, Tyler, TX 75701

Leslie Cain Realty Lindale: 403 W Hubbard St, Lindale, TX 75771

Van Zandt Abstract & Title in Canton: 128 E Dallas St, Canton, TX 75103

