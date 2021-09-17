Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

8 more Southwood High students arrested for fighting

2 groups of teen girls involved
Southwood High School
Southwood High School(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Kenley Hargett
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another fight was reported Friday morning (Sept. 17) at Southwood High School just one day after 14 students were arrested.

According to dispatch records, officers responded to the school around 9:45 a.m. Despite heightened security there, eight students were arrested Friday morning for fighting, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says.

RELATED VIDEO:

Deputies say two groups of teenage girls between the ages of 14 and 17 were involved in the fight. They have all been suspended pending expulsion and are charged with disturbing the peace. They were all released into the custody of their parents.

CPSO says due to security concerns, several deputies have been sent to patrol school grounds. This is in addition to increased security provided by the school district.

KSLA’s Kenley Hargett is covering the story. He’ll have more details throughout the day on News 12.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwood High School
14 students arrested after fights at Southwood High
Two juveniles from Gauthier, Mississippi were arrested Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 after a 19-hour...
Manhunt in Bienville Parish ends in arrests
Three people were shot at close range in the 2200 block of West Algonquin Trail in Shreveport...
3 people shot at close range on W. Algonquin
Christian Smith, a senior defensive lineman at Haughton High School, died suddenly on Monday,...
Haughton High School announces death of senior defensive lineman
Austin Wade Boyd, 29
Shreveport man sentenced to 20 years in prison for negligent homicide

Latest News

Mya Arrigo, 14, of Blytheville was last seen around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, in the 2400-block...
Endangered advisory issued for missing Arkansas girl
The event will begin at 11 a.m. at Columbia Park (600 Columbia St.) and will last until 6 p.m....
Highland Jazz & Blues Festival returns on Sept. 18
We are tracking our next big taste of fall on the way once we get to the middle of next week.
Next big taste of Fall arrives Wednesday
We are tracking scattered showers and storms thanks to the remnants of Nicholas.
Weekend shower and storm chances