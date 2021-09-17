8 more Southwood High students arrested for fighting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another fight was reported Friday morning (Sept. 17) at Southwood High School just one day after 14 students were arrested.

According to dispatch records, officers responded to the school around 9:45 a.m. Despite heightened security there, eight students were arrested Friday morning for fighting, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says.

RELATED VIDEO:

Deputies say two groups of teenage girls between the ages of 14 and 17 were involved in the fight. They have all been suspended pending expulsion and are charged with disturbing the peace. They were all released into the custody of their parents.

CPSO says due to security concerns, several deputies have been sent to patrol school grounds. This is in addition to increased security provided by the school district.

KSLA’s Kenley Hargett is covering the story. He’ll have more details throughout the day on News 12.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.