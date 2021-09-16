What happens if Minden does not pass a budget?

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The City of Minden could run out of cash if its city council members do not come to an agreement soon.

The deadline to pass a budget was Sept. 15. Earlier the same week, tensions boiled over at a city council meeting, which ended with yelling and no approved budget.

“If a city fails to adopt its budget on time, then the city is authorized to spend up to 50 percent of its last approved budget,” according to Diane Allison, the director of local government services for the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office.

She explains there’s no hard deadline for the city to approve a budget, however, the city needs to pass one before it runs out of money.

During the meeting on Sept. 13, District A Councilman Wayne Edwards, District B Councilwoman Terika Williams-Walker, and District C Councilman Vincen Bradford voted against passing the budget.

Raises for the city’s economic development director, Phillip Smart, and Human Resources Director April Aguilar appear to be the main reasons for three council members’ resistance to approving the budget proposal.

