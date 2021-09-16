Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

What happens if Minden does not pass a budget?

Minden City Council Chambers
Minden City Council Chambers(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The City of Minden could run out of cash if its city council members do not come to an agreement soon.

The deadline to pass a budget was Sept. 15. Earlier the same week, tensions boiled over at a city council meeting, which ended with yelling and no approved budget.

“If a city fails to adopt its budget on time, then the city is authorized to spend up to 50 percent of its last approved budget,” according to Diane Allison, the director of local government services for the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office.

RELATED VIDEO:

She explains there’s no hard deadline for the city to approve a budget, however, the city needs to pass one before it runs out of money.

During the meeting on Sept. 13, District A Councilman Wayne Edwards, District B Councilwoman Terika Williams-Walker, and District C Councilman Vincen Bradford voted against passing the budget.

Raises for the city’s economic development director, Phillip Smart, and Human Resources Director April Aguilar appear to be the main reasons for three council members’ resistance to approving the budget proposal.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles from Gauthier, Mississippi were arrested Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 after a 19-hour...
Manhunt in Bienville Parish ends in arrests
Christian Smith, a senior defensive lineman at Haughton High School, died suddenly on Monday,...
Haughton High School announces death of senior defensive lineman
Austin Wade Boyd, 29
Shreveport man sentenced to 20 years in prison for negligent homicide
DA announces teen accused of shooting, killing 13-year-old boy will be tried as adult
Shreveport woman sentenced in $4.85 million elder fraud scheme

Latest News

Department of Justice files emergency order to halt Texas’ new abortion law
Tempers flared and voices were raised after a special meeting during which Minden City Council...
Minden City Council again fails to OK budget; impassioned exchange punctuates meeting
Minden council again fails to adopt a budget; impassioned shouting punctuates special meeting
Minden council again fails to adopt a budget; impassioned shouting punctuates special meeting
9/13/21
Texas bill prohibiting bond for violent offenders signed into law