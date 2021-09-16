Weekend wet weather possible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are still dealing with what I would call the ‘ghost’ of Nicholas spinning across the southern central portion of Louisiana. As we go through the next couple of days the leftover circulation will steer a few showers and storms into the region before completely dissipating over the weekend. But we are tracking an upper level trough that bring more scattered showers and storms for your weekend forecast. We are also tracking more potential wet weather on the way next week thanks to a cold front that could move through Tuesday and Wednesday sweeping in another taste of fall for the ArkLaTex.

We are tracking our potential next taste of fall on the way for the middle of next week. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to step out the door on your Thursday most of you should stay dry, but a couple of showers this afternoon can’t be ruled out. Temperatures this morning are starting off down around the 70 degree mark. Thanks to more sunshine today high temperatures this afternoon will be moving again to the near the 90 degree mark with only a few showers across the eastern half of the region.

As move to Friday and the weekend we are tracking more chances for wet weather across the ArkLaTex. The leftovers from Nicholas will steer scattered showers and storms into the ArkLaTex during the afternoon hours Friday. This will continue throughout the weekend as the leftover circulation combines with an upper level trough. No day looks like a washout, but if you have outdoor plans it will be a good idea to have some rain gear. Due to this high temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid-80s.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking potentially our next taste of fall for the ArkLaTex. A cold front will potentially push through the region starting Tuesday afternoon and continue through Wednesday morning. This frontal boundary will bring a line of showers and storms along with a drop in humidity and temperatures for the region. By Wednesday afternoon we could be treated to much more of the same humidity that we were delighted with last week.

In the meantime, get ready for some warm and muggy weather today! Have a great Thursday!

