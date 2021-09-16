Texarkana nonprofit hopes to raise $100K to help fight cancer

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - When leaders with the Susan G. Coleman Race for the Cure decided to pull out of the Texarkana race, it left a void in racing funds to help fight cancer in the area. However, one woman has stepped up to fill that void.

Katina Levingston, founder of the Tough Kookie Foundation, is a breast cancer survivor. She started the nonprofit to raise funds to help area cancer patients get the medical treatment they need.

“We help with mammograms, we help with wigs, we help with facials and we also do spa days. For our children, we teamed up so when they graduate we will be able to give them a stipend,” she said.

Levingston says the foundation is hoping to pick up where the Race for the Cure left off. The Tough Kookie Foundation is seeking participants for it’s first Breast Cancer Run and Walk, scheduled for Oct. 16 at Texas A&M University Texarkana.

They hope to raise $100,000.

“The funds that we raise with Tough Kookie Foundation 100% will stay here in Texarkana and the surrounding area, and they will be given to women and men for breast cancer, as well as childhood cancer and their families,” Levingston said.

$25 is the entry fee to participate and help provide treatment and a cure for local cancer patients.

