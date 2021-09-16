Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Texarkana nonprofit hopes to raise $100K to help fight cancer

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - When leaders with the Susan G. Coleman Race for the Cure decided to pull out of the Texarkana race, it left a void in racing funds to help fight cancer in the area. However, one woman has stepped up to fill that void.

Katina Levingston, founder of the Tough Kookie Foundation, is a breast cancer survivor. She started the nonprofit to raise funds to help area cancer patients get the medical treatment they need.

“We help with mammograms, we help with wigs, we help with facials and we also do spa days. For our children, we teamed up so when they graduate we will be able to give them a stipend,” she said.

Levingston says the foundation is hoping to pick up where the Race for the Cure left off. The Tough Kookie Foundation is seeking participants for it’s first Breast Cancer Run and Walk, scheduled for Oct. 16 at Texas A&M University Texarkana.

They hope to raise $100,000.

“The funds that we raise with Tough Kookie Foundation 100% will stay here in Texarkana and the surrounding area, and they will be given to women and men for breast cancer, as well as childhood cancer and their families,” Levingston said.

$25 is the entry fee to participate and help provide treatment and a cure for local cancer patients.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles from Gauthier, Mississippi were arrested Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 after a 19-hour...
Manhunt in Bienville Parish ends in arrests
Christian Smith, a senior defensive lineman at Haughton High School, died suddenly on Monday,...
Haughton High School announces death of senior defensive lineman
Austin Wade Boyd, 29
Shreveport man sentenced to 20 years in prison for negligent homicide
DA announces teen accused of shooting, killing 13-year-old boy will be tried as adult
Shreveport woman sentenced in $4.85 million elder fraud scheme

Latest News

Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village where they...
59 Afghan refugees to be resettled in Louisiana
Minden City Council Chambers
What happens if Minden does not pass a budget?
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 16
Flash Flood Watch extended as threat for locally heavy rain continues
Ashini Modi, John Henry Nelson, and Nhi Dao all made a perfect score of 36 on the ACT this...
3 students at Caddo Magnet High earn perfect ACT scores