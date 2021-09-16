Scattered showers and storms through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An unsettled pattern over the next few days will bring scattered showers and storms back to the ArkLaTex. More rain comes toward the middle of next week as a cold front moves in. Behind that front we will see a little hint of fall in the air with cooler mornings expected.

Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy into this evening, but little in the way of rain is expected. Temperatures will fall out of the 80s and back into the 70s.

Overnight we’ll be mostly cloudy. Some showers or storms are possible after midnight mainly across NW Louisiana. Temperatures will settle back into the upper 60s to low 70s across the area.

Hit and miss showers and storms look likely on Friday. Some rain is possible in the morning with more in the afternoon, but not everyone will get wet. The rain chances are highest at 40% across north Louisiana and southern Arkansas. We’ll see lower chances elsewhere. Temperatures will range from the low to mid 80s where rain is most prevalent in Louisiana to the upper 80s across east Texas and parts of SW Arkansas.

More showers and storms are likely at times over the weekend. Temperatures will continue to run primarily in the mid 80s across the area. Rain chances Saturday and Sunday will stay around 40%.

Slightly drier weather is back early next week with only some isolated rain expected Monday. On Tuesday rain chances will increase north of I-30 late in the day ahead of a cold front. Showers and storms will sweep through the rest of the area Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Temperatures ahead of the front early next week will get back into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Behind the front get ready for a little hint of all in the air just in time for fall to arrive on Wednesday! Afternoons will stay warm in the low to mid 80s, but with drier air moving in we’ll enjoy some cooler nights again. Overnight lows will likely get in the 50s in most areas later next week!

In the tropics we’re still monitoring several areas for development, one off the SE coast of the U.S. and a couple others farther out in the Atlantic. There’s a high chance that we could our next 2 named storms, Odette and Peter, within the next few days, but neither appears to be an immediate direct threat to the U.S.

