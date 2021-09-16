Prize Fest
No one hurt, vehicles struck by gunfire on Lynda Lane

Southwood High ordered to shelter in place for about 15 minutes; no lockdown
Multiple parked vehicles were hit but no one was wounded by seven bullets fired on Lynda Lane in Shreveport early the afternoon of Sept. 16, 2021, according to police officers on the scene.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Gunshots were fired within a half mile of a Shreveport school.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 1:32 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

No one was injured by the gunfire on Lynda Lane. And the campus nearby was not placed on lockdown.

Someone in a black subcompact car drove by and shot at a house between Southwood Drive and Avalon Drive, according to police on the scene.

Seven bullets were fired, and most of them hit several vehicles in the residence’s driveway.

Shell casings could be seen in the street in front of the house.

Students at Southwood High were attending fifth-period classes at the time of the gunfire. There was no lockdown.

But people on campus were ordered to shelter in place. That basically means outdoor activities are suspended but classes continue, a Caddo School District spokeswoman said. That order was in place for about 15 minutes.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

