More than 6k Afghan refugees to be resettled in ArkLaTex states

(KSLA) - On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the Biden administration began notifying governors of how many Afghan refugees to expect from the first group of about 37,000 people are set to be resettled in their respective states.

In the ArkLaTex area, more than 6,000 people are expected, according to data from the White House.

Arkansas - 98

Louisiana - 59

Oklahoma - 1,800

Texas - 4,481

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson released a statement Thursday about the news.

“I received notification from the White House that Arkansas has been allotted up to 98 Afghan refugee cases. While we are waiting on specific information, I have been briefed on the heightened security vetting and comprehensive health screenings, intake, and vaccinations that are being implemented by our federal partners. We are expecting Afghan refugees in the near future with more coming as they are assigned to the resettlement agencies in the state by their national parent organizations. Refugee relocation is being assisted by faith-based organizations and local sponsors so refugees will successfully integrate to life in Arkansas,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “These refugees have supported the United States over the past 20 years. We want to help relocate these allies for their protection and the protection of their families from the sure peril they will face if they remain in Afghanistan.”

The AP reports many of the people evacuated from Afghanistan requested to be resettled in particular states because they already had family or friends living in those states.

Here’s a full breakdown of how many refugees each state in the country is expecting:

