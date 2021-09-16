Manhunt continues in Bienville Parish

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A manhunt that began about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 in western Bienville Parish continued into the night.

Sheriff John Ballance said they would be out there all night if need be because they are worried about the safety of folks who live in the area.

Authorities are searching for two men who bailed out of a Ford pickup that was clocked at 99 mph on Interstate 20, the sheriff said.

Turns out the truck was stolen from someplace in Mississippi, he added.

They drove west into Webster Parish when a deputy fell in behind them Wednesday, Sept. 15.

They then crossed the median and doubled back into Bienville Parish.

They did the same thing a few more times then finally took the Ada-Taylor exit off I-20, went down a dirt road and drove off into a creek.

That’s when the two men, both described as being in their early 20s and one wearing all black, bailed out of the truck.

Law officers, a Louisiana State Police helicopter, drones and tracking dogs from Wade Correctional Center have been searching for them ever since.

At one point, the sheriff said, they got a report from someone who said two people were trying to get into their vehicle.

A KSLA News 12 viewer said folks in the Ada-Tayler area have been advised to stay inside.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

