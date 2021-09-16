M. Night Shyamalan project seeking background actors; paid roles available

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Looking to make your big break in Hollywood?

The casting team for the upcoming M. Night Shyamalan production Untitled Caddo Lake Film are searching to cast paid background actors — also known as extras — to play roles such as neighbors, police officers, grocery store employees, nurses, etc.

All are welcome to apply. In a news release, the casting team is also seeking those willing to provide their own car or boat to be in the film for extra pay.

Production is set to begin in October 2021 and most roles will be on set for one or two days.

Untitled Caddo Lake Film will be the second feature film from directors Celine Held and Logan George of ELO FILMS (elofilms.com). Their films have been screened at international festivals such as Cannes Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Venice Film Festival, and many more.They were named among Filmmaker Magazine’s 25 New Faces of Independent Film in 2017.

All submissions can be done by visiting here and filling out the background performer application.

“The casting team is hoping that folks will take advantage of this background acting opportunity to get firsthand experience on a film set,” reads a news release.

For more information, visit www.caddocasting.com.

