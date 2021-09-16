Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

LSU starts the process of unenrolling students for not following COVID vaccine rules

LSU starts the process of unenrolling students for not following COVID vaccine rules
LSU starts the process of unenrolling students for not following COVID vaccine rules
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard, the university has started to unenroll students for not following the COVID-19 vaccination rules.

In a tweet from Ballard, “the updated number since the White House meeting is 78 students remain not in compliance. The goal from the start has been to get everyone in compliance, but while the number has shrunk, those 78 are being contacted that they are being unenrolled from the university.”

In August of 2021, LSU President William Tate said students would have to show proof of their first vaccine dose by Sept. 10 and show proof of full vaccination by Oct. 15.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles from Gauthier, Mississippi were arrested Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 after a 19-hour...
Manhunt in Bienville Parish ends in arrests
Christian Smith, a senior defensive lineman at Haughton High School, died suddenly on Monday,...
Haughton High School announces death of senior defensive lineman
Austin Wade Boyd, 29
Shreveport man sentenced to 20 years in prison for negligent homicide
DA announces teen accused of shooting, killing 13-year-old boy will be tried as adult
Four students suffered minor injuries when a van ran into the rear of Gilmer ISD’s Bus 35 on...
Van runs into rear of school bus

Latest News

Afghan refugees are seated as they are being processed inside Hangar 5 at Ramstein Air Base in...
More than 6k Afghan refugees to be resettled in ArkLaTex states
Shreveport film industry continues to grow
(FILE)
Texarkana nonprofit hopes to raise $100K to help fight cancer
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village where they...
59 Afghan refugees to be resettled in Louisiana
Minden City Council Chambers
What happens if Minden does not pass a budget?