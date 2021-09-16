LSU area streets flood
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple streets in and around the LSU campus were flooded during a torrential downpour late Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicles were surrounded by water In multiple lots around campus Including lots around Tiger Stadium.
Off West Parker Blvd near Burbank, the driver of a car ran off the roadway and into a rain-swollen ditch. The driver was not injured.
A tow truck pulled a truck from high water on Burbank Drive near Nicholson, an area prone to flooding.
