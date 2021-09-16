Prize Fest
LSU area streets flood

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple streets in and around the LSU campus were flooded during a torrential downpour late Wednesday afternoon.

Vehicles were surrounded by water In multiple lots around campus Including lots around Tiger Stadium.

LSU parking lots flood.(WAFB)
LSU parking lots flood.(WAFB)

Off West Parker Blvd near Burbank, the driver of a car ran off the roadway and into a rain-swollen ditch. The driver was not injured.

Off West Parker Blvd near Burbank, the driver of a car ran off the roadway and into a...
Off West Parker Blvd near Burbank, the driver of a car ran off the roadway and into a rain-swollen ditch. The driver was not injured.(WAFB)

A tow truck pulled a truck from high water on Burbank Drive near Nicholson, an area prone to flooding.

Truck stalls out in high water.(WAFB)
Truck stalls out in high water.(WAFB)

