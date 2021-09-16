Last day to register for Shreveport National Night Out on Sept. 24
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thinking of hosting a block party on National Night Out? Don’t wait too long to register!
The last day to register is Friday, Sept. 24. You can register in the following ways:
- Pick up an application at the Shreve Memorial Library Branch in Shreveport or SPAR community centers
- Click here to register
For more information, click here.
