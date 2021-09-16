Last day to register for Shreveport National Night Out on Sept. 24

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thinking of hosting a block party on National Night Out? Don’t wait too long to register!

The last day to register is Friday, Sept. 24. You can register in the following ways:

Pick up an application at the Shreve Memorial Library Branch in Shreveport or SPAR community centers

Click here to register

For more information, click here.

