Last day to register for Shreveport National Night Out on Sept. 24

If you are interested in hosting a party on your street, September 24th is the last day to...
If you are interested in hosting a party on your street, September 24th is the last day to register for National Night Out.(SPD | SPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thinking of hosting a block party on National Night Out? Don’t wait too long to register!

The last day to register is Friday, Sept. 24. You can register in the following ways:

  • Pick up an application at the Shreve Memorial Library Branch in Shreveport or SPAR community centers
  • Click here to register

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

