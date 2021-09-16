Shreveport film industry continues to grow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The growing film industry is booming in the Shreveport area.

Casting is currently taking place for two film productions in the ArkLaTex: an untitled mystery set on Caddo Lake and a biopic on George Foreman.

The casting team for M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming production, Untitled Caddo Lake Film, is searching for extras to play roles of neighbors, police officers, grocery store employees, nurses and more. This project is set to begin in Oct. 2021.

Sony Pictures has also announced they are looking for extras to participate in a biopic about Marshall, Texas native and boxing legend George Foreman. This project is in the preproduction phase and casting information is forthcoming.

Along with the movies being made in the ArkLaTex, there is also an organization in the area that focuses on talented independent filmmakers.

The Louisiana Film Prize is holding this year’s Prize Fest on Sept. 24-25 and Sept. 20-Oct. 2 in downtown Shreveport.

Out of project submissions from across the globe, 20 short films are selected to compete for a prize of $25,000. The upcoming festival will be celebrating it’s 10-year anniversary. Click here for tickets.

