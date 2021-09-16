Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shreveport film industry continues to grow

(Source: Pexels, File)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The growing film industry is booming in the Shreveport area.

Casting is currently taking place for two film productions in the ArkLaTex: an untitled mystery set on Caddo Lake and a biopic on George Foreman.

The casting team for M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming production, Untitled Caddo Lake Film, is searching for extras to play roles of neighbors, police officers, grocery store employees, nurses and more. This project is set to begin in Oct. 2021.

Sony Pictures has also announced they are looking for extras to participate in a biopic about Marshall, Texas native and boxing legend George Foreman. This project is in the preproduction phase and casting information is forthcoming.

Along with the movies being made in the ArkLaTex, there is also an organization in the area that focuses on talented independent filmmakers.

The Louisiana Film Prize is holding this year’s Prize Fest on Sept. 24-25 and Sept. 20-Oct. 2 in downtown Shreveport.

Out of project submissions from across the globe, 20 short films are selected to compete for a prize of $25,000. The upcoming festival will be celebrating it’s 10-year anniversary. Click here for tickets.

RELATED
M. Night Shyamalan project seeking background actors; paid roles available
Sony looking for 1,500 extras in Shreveport area

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles from Gauthier, Mississippi were arrested Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 after a 19-hour...
Manhunt in Bienville Parish ends in arrests
Christian Smith, a senior defensive lineman at Haughton High School, died suddenly on Monday,...
Haughton High School announces death of senior defensive lineman
Austin Wade Boyd, 29
Shreveport man sentenced to 20 years in prison for negligent homicide
DA announces teen accused of shooting, killing 13-year-old boy will be tried as adult
Four students suffered minor injuries when a van ran into the rear of Gilmer ISD’s Bus 35 on...
Van runs into rear of school bus

Latest News

Ashini Modi, John Henry Nelson, and Nhi Dao all made a perfect score of 36 on the ACT this...
3 students at Caddo Magnet High earn perfect ACT scores
Prize Fest Food Prize competition
Food Prize competition pairs ArkLaTex, celebrity chefs
The casting team for the upcoming M. Night Shyamalan production Untitled Caddo Lake Film are...
M. Night Shyamalan project seeking background actors; paid roles available
If you are interested in hosting a party on your street, September 24th is the last day to...
Last day to register for Shreveport National Night Out on Sept. 24