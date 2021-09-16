Prize Fest
Expect more juveniles to be prosecuted as adults, Caddo DA’s office says

This week alone, DA announced 2 teens will be tried as adults in connection with 2 shooting deaths
Caddo looking at how to deal with Louisiana's raise the age law
By Kenley Hargett
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo district attorney’s office tells KSLA News 12 that more underage teenagers are likely to be tried as adults in the coming months.

This week alone, prosecutors announced that two teenagers will be tried as adults in connection with unrelated shooting deaths.

Prosecutors also have provided KSLA News 12 with evidence that 15 other teens have been tried as adults over the past few years. And the special assistant to the DA tells us that list will grow in the coming months.

Prosecutors also say they have to get tougher on teens who are accused of violence involving guns.

And tune in to KSLA News 12 @ 6 to hear from an attorney who defends juveniles. She makes a surprising statement about how strongly teenagers should be punished if they are convicted of committing violent crimes.

