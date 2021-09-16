Expect more juveniles to be prosecuted as adults, Caddo DA’s office says

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo district attorney’s office tells KSLA News 12 that more underage teenagers are likely to be tried as adults in the coming months.

This week alone, prosecutors announced that two teenagers will be tried as adults in connection with unrelated shooting deaths.

Prosecutors also have provided KSLA News 12 with evidence that 15 other teens have been tried as adults over the past few years. And the special assistant to the DA tells us that list will grow in the coming months.

Prosecutors also say they have to get tougher on teens who are accused of violence involving guns.

