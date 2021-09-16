Barksdale AFB running to remember veterans lost to suicide

BARKSDALE AFB, La. (KSLA) - It is a staggering statistic: 22 veterans in the United States die by suicide each day — that’s roughly one person every 65 minutes.

To remember these individuals, the Barksdale Air Force Base community is coming together Friday for ‘Laps 4 Life’.

Participants will choose to either run or walk 22 laps around the track at the Senior Airman Bell Fitness Center. Those taking part can also opt to run or walk for 22 minutes straight.

The event begins at 8 a.m. with opening remarks from the 2nd Bomb Wing Vice Commander Joseph McKenna. ‘Laps 4 Life’ concludes at 11 a.m.

If you are struggling, do not hesitate to call the Suicide Prevention Hotline: (800) 273-8255.

