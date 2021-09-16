Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Barksdale AFB running to remember veterans lost to suicide

Earlier this year, Barksdale AFB made changes to the West Gate area to increase security, slow...
Earlier this year, Barksdale AFB made changes to the West Gate area to increase security, slow traffic and quicken the process of visiting the base.
By Christian Piekos
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARKSDALE AFB, La. (KSLA) - It is a staggering statistic: 22 veterans in the United States die by suicide each day — that’s roughly one person every 65 minutes.

To remember these individuals, the Barksdale Air Force Base community is coming together Friday for ‘Laps 4 Life’.

Participants will choose to either run or walk 22 laps around the track at the Senior Airman Bell Fitness Center. Those taking part can also opt to run or walk for 22 minutes straight.

The event begins at 8 a.m. with opening remarks from the 2nd Bomb Wing Vice Commander Joseph McKenna. ‘Laps 4 Life’ concludes at 11 a.m.

Those interested in participating in ‘Laps 4 Life’ can register here.

If you are struggling, do not hesitate to call the Suicide Prevention Hotline: (800) 273-8255.

For more information on National Suicide Prevention Month, click here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Smith, a senior defensive lineman at Haughton High School, died suddenly on Monday,...
Haughton High School announces death of senior defensive lineman
Manhunt continues in Bienville Parish
Shreveport woman sentenced in $4.85 million elder fraud scheme
DA announces teen accused of shooting, killing 13-year-old boy will be tried as adult
Marshall, Texas, native and legendary boxer George Foreman is a two-time world heavyweight...
Sony looking for 1,500 extras in Shreveport area

Latest News

The future of small businesses post COVID-19
The future of small businesses post COVID-19
The Good Stuff: A picture worth 20 years
The Good Stuff: A picture worth 20 years
Hayley Arceneaux's journey to space
Hayley Arceneaux's journey to space
Man gets 20 years for deadly stabbing
Man gets 20 years for deadly stabbing