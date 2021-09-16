3 students at Caddo Magnet High earn perfect ACT scores

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three students who attend Caddo Magnet High School have achieved perfect scores of 36 on their ACT.

The school posted on Facebook about their achievement on Sept. 10. The students are Ashini Modi, John Henry Nelson, and Nhi Dao. The school says not only did the students score a perfect 36 overall, but they all scored a perfect 36 on each of the subsections of the test as well.

Since the 2015-16 school year, Caddo Magnet says 22 students, including these three, have earned perfect scores on the ACT.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.