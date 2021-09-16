Prize Fest
14 students arrested after fight at Southwood High

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fourteen students were arrested Thursday, Sept. 16 after a fight at Southwood High School, officials with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office say.

Around 3 p.m., the school’s resource officer responded to a fight in the campus courtyard in front of the student center. The officer called for backup and at least nine deputies responded.

Fourteen male students were arrested, CPSO says. They are all being charged with disturbing the peace. One student will be charged with battery of a school teacher for allegedly punching the school’s assistant principal.

Another student, Devin Welch, 18, was pepper-sprayed and handcuffed after reportedly resisting arrest and threatening the school resource officer and one of the school’s staff members. Welch will be charged with resisting an officer and interference with the operation of a school.

All students will be released to their parents, with the exception of Welch, who has been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

