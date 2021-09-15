The wet weather from Nicholas clears out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After dealing with generally minor impacts from Nicholas yesterday. what’s left of the storm continues to churn across south central Louisiana. Heavy rain continues to fall across the eastern half of the state, but we can expect clearing skies in our neck of the woods today. Thanks to the sunnier weather our temperatures will be rebounding as well into the upper 80s. While we are tracking drier weather on the way for the region today more showers and storms are on the way the rest of the week and weekend as moist and unstable air settle into ArkLaTex. After today, you can expect shower and storm chances every day through next Tuesday. While no day looks like a complete washout grabbing an umbrella heading out the door will be a good idea.

Nicholas continues to weaken this morning with most of the moisture displaced well off to the east from the storm. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning most of you can leave the umbrella at home today. While we are still tracking a few showers from Nicholas most of us can expect drier and sunnier weather on the way Wednesday. Thanks to the clearer skies our temperatures will rebound across the region as well, with high temperatures that will likely be surging towards the 90 degree mark this afternoon.

While we do expect a dry afternoon Wednesday as we go through the rest of the week we are expecting more hit and miss wet weather to impact the region. Thanks to a weak trough of low pressure scattered showers and storms will be a mainstay across the ArkLaTex. No day at this point looks like a complete washout, but nuisance showers will impact the region. Thanks to the hit and miss wet weather our high temperatures will likely be stuck in the mid and upper 80s so don’t expect any overpowering heat on the way for the region.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week we are generally tracking more of the same. Temperatures will likely to continue to be slightly below average thanks to the afternoon shower potential Saturday and Sunday. Sunday though, looks to be the day of the next seven when the wet weather could be the most widespread across the ArkLaTex so any outdoor plans should be made for Saturday over the weekend. As we head into next week expect more scattered shower and storm activity in store for the region.

In the meantime, enjoy the nicer and warmer weather on the way Wednesday! Have a great day!

