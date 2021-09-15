Van runs into rear of school bus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A van ran into the rear of a school bus that had 34 students on board.

The accident involving Gilmer ISD’s Bus 35 happened about 3:44 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 on Texas Highway 154 about three miles east of Gilmer, the Texas Department of Public Safety reports.

Four of the students suffered minor injuries and were treated on the scene, Texas DPS Sgt. Jean Dark says in the statement about the accident.

Preliminary investigation shows the eastbound bus was stopped and the driver of a Mercedes box van that was traveling the same direction failed to notice that the bus had stopped, Dark added.

The van’s driver was not reported as injured. And information authorities released gives no indication on whether the driver was cited.

A post on the school superintendent’s Facebook page says the students were transferred to another school bus then taken home.

Bus 35 was rear ended at SH 154 and 555 Medics have checked all children and all have been released. Children have been transferred to another bus and are on their way home. Thank you for your prayers Posted by Gilmer ISD Superintendent Corner on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

