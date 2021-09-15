Texarkana medical center getting new building

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A multi-million dollar investment in Texarkana hopes to add growth to the city and bring more jobs to the area.

Official construction of a new building for the Wadley Regional Medical Center began on Wednesday, Sept. 15. at the price of $227 million.

“This is the first step towards a new future for Wadley. This has been a long journey to get where we are today,” said Tom Gilbert, president of Wadley Regional Medical Center.

Currently, the medical center has served the community 120 years and is located near the downtown area of Texarkana. The new location will be located north of Interstate 30 on University Avenue.

CEO of Steward Health Care, Dr. Ralph de la Torre, said the build is an investment for the entire community.

“Adding fiber to the community, adding money to the flow of the community and giving the community something different. They can expand and grow and become even stronger, and we are proud to be here,” he said.

The new hospital will have 123 beds, with the availability to expand to 291.

Shelia Key, a nurse at Wadley, has worked for the medical center for more than 20 years. She says she has been waiting for this day for a long time.

“Hopefully we can reach more people and the location we are at will be more easily accessible, and the environment and the area re so much better. We’re just all excited,” she said.

Construction is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024. Medical service will continue at the downtown location until the new facility is completed.

