SPD searching for man missing since July 2021

Bruce Lamont Wilson
Bruce Lamont Wilson(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Bruce Lamont Wilson was last seen around the middle of July 2021.

He is known to frequent the Highland area in Shreveport. Wilson is about 5′4″ tall and weight about 110 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300 or 318 (673) 6955.

