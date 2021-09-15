Prize Fest
Shreveport Volunteer Network continues storm recovery efforts in south La.

The Shreveport Volunteer Network has been assisting with storm recovery efforts in south Louisiana since Hurricane Ida hit the coast on Aug. 29, 2021.(Shreveport Volunteer Network)
By Kenley Hargett
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Volunteer Network is helping with storm recovery efforts in south Louisiana.

[IDA RELIEF: How you can help]

The Shreveport Volunteer Network has been assisting with storm recovery efforts in south Louisiana since Hurricane Ida hit the coast on Aug. 29, 2021.(Shreveport Volunteer Network)
The Shreveport Volunteer Network has been assisting with storm recovery efforts in south Louisiana since Hurricane Ida hit the coast on Aug. 29, 2021.(Shreveport Volunteer Network)
The Shreveport Volunteer Network has been assisting with storm recovery efforts in south Louisiana since Hurricane Ida hit the coast on Aug. 29, 2021.(Shreveport Volunteer Network)

Hurricane Ida devastated many parts of Louisiana and now, with Tropical Storm Nicolas bringing more rain, they’re continuing those efforts. They have spent the past 15 days working and will continue to stay as long as they have supplies.

KSLA’s Kenley Hargett spoke with founder, Keith Bryant, about the group’s efforts. Hear from him tonight on News 12.

