Shreveport Volunteer Network continues storm recovery efforts in south La.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Volunteer Network is helping with storm recovery efforts in south Louisiana.

The Shreveport Volunteer Network has been assisting with storm recovery efforts in south Louisiana since Hurricane Ida hit the coast on Aug. 29, 2021. (Shreveport Volunteer Network)

Hurricane Ida devastated many parts of Louisiana and now, with Tropical Storm Nicolas bringing more rain, they’re continuing those efforts. They have spent the past 15 days working and will continue to stay as long as they have supplies.

KSLA’s Kenley Hargett spoke with founder, Keith Bryant, about the group’s efforts. Hear from him tonight on News 12.

