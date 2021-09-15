Shreveport man sentenced to 20 years in prison for negligent homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Shreveport man convicted earlier this year of negligent homicide has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

This comes after a hearing held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, where he was determined to be a habitual offender subject to enhanced sentencing.

Austin Wade Boyd, 29, was found guilty on April 23, 2021, for the death of 28-year-old Bernard Sollers that occurred on Oct. 12, 2018.

Sollers was stabbed once in the chest with a knife on North Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport.

Boyd originally faced imprisonment of no more than five years, however, based on three felony convictions between 2009 and 2016, the 20-year sentence was imposed.

