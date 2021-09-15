Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shreveport man sentenced to 20 years in prison for negligent homicide

(WTOC)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Shreveport man convicted earlier this year of negligent homicide has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

This comes after a hearing held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, where he was determined to be a habitual offender subject to enhanced sentencing.

Austin Wade Boyd, 29, was found guilty on April 23, 2021, for the death of 28-year-old Bernard Sollers that occurred on Oct. 12, 2018.

Sollers was stabbed once in the chest with a knife on North Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport.

Boyd originally faced imprisonment of no more than five years, however, based on three felony convictions between 2009 and 2016, the 20-year sentence was imposed.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Smith, a senior defensive lineman at Haughton High School, died suddenly on Monday,...
Haughton High School announces death of senior defensive lineman
These men are wanted in connection with an armed home invasion on Blom Boulevard that happened...
Family tied up, robbed during home invasion; police searching for 2 suspects
A high speed chase ended with a crash at the corner of E 70th Street and Fairfield Avenue on...
4 people hurt after high speed chase ends in crash at Fairfield, E 70th
Marshall, Texas, native and legendary boxer George Foreman is a two-time world heavyweight...
Sony looking for 1,500 extras in Shreveport area
Recycling is coming back to Shreveport

Latest News

Groundbreaking for new Wadley Regional Medical Center building
Groundbreaking for new Wadley Regional Medical Center building
Family mourns loss of Haughton football player
Family mourns loss of Haughton football player
LSU Health graduate to blast into space
LSU Health graduate to blast into space
DOJ requests temporary halt to Texas abortion law
DOJ requests temporary halt to Texas abortion law