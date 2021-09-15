Prize Fest
Second wave of Arkansas line crews headed to Louisiana

181 more line workers and utility vehicles are headed to Houma to assist the South Louisiana...
181 more line workers and utility vehicles are headed to Houma to assist the South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association restore power.(Craighead Electric Cooperative)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hours after Hurricane Ida swept across Louisiana, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas dispatched more than 200 line crews to the battered Pelican State.

Two weeks later, 181 more line workers and utility vehicles are headed to Houma to assist the South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association restore power.

The second phase includes workers from the following cooperatives:

  • Clay County Electric Cooperative of Corning
  • Craighead Electric Cooperative of Jonesboro
  • Farmers Electric Cooperative of Newport
  • Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI) of Little Rock
  • C&L Electric Cooperative of Star City
  • Carroll Electric Cooperative of Berryville
  • Ouachita Electric Cooperative of Camden
  • Ozarks Electric Cooperative of Fayetteville
  • Petit Jean Electric Cooperative of Clinton
  • South Central Arkansas Electric of Arkadelphia
  • Southwest Arkansas Electric Cooperative of Texarkana
  • Woodruff Electric Cooperative of Forrest City

In addition to workers and equipment, more than 7,000 transformers and truckloads of power line infrastructure materials have been shipped to Louisiana cooperatives and municipal electric systems.

