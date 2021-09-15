Off and on showers and storms through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The weather pattern will remain a little unsettled across the ArkLaTex in the wake of Nicholas. Look for daily showers and thunderstorms with some days turning out wetter than others. Temperatures will remain warm, but not too hot for this time of year.

This evening looks quiet outside of an isolated shower or 2. We’ll be partly cloudy with temperatures falling back into the 70s.

Overnight look for skies to become mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible, mainly across the southern ArkLaTex. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s to low 70s.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine again on Thursday with a few isolated showers or storms. Rain chances are only around 20%. Temperatures will warm mostly in the low to mid 80s across the area.

The chances for showers and storms will pick up Friday and continue through the weekend although it won’t necessarily rain everywhere every day. Day-to-day rain chances will be around 30-40%. Temperatures will stay mainly in the mid 80s for highs with overnight lows around 70.

Rain chances will dip slightly Monday and Tuesday, but pick up again toward midweek as a cold front moves into the area. Temperatures will heat up into the upper 80s ahead of the front, but fall back into the low 80s behind it with slightly lower humidity returning.

In the tropics there are 2 areas with a high chance of tropical development in the next 2-5 days. One is off the east coast of the U.S. The other is farther out in the eastern Atlantic. Neither will pose an immediate threat to land. Odette and Peter are the next 2 names on the list.

Have a good evening!

