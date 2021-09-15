Natchitoches Parish fire district announces passing of chief

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches Parish Fire District #5 announced on Facebook Tuesday, Sept. 14 the passing of Chief John Nicholas.

“Chief Nicholas led the district with pride and continually moved the department forward. His dedication to the district was unwavering and he will be deeply missed by all those who were encouraged and influenced by him through all the ways he served the public. His legacy is a strong one and his care for every citizen of District 5 was always at the forefront of his actions. He sacrificed many hours in service to his community and was always an advocate for the fire service. He was a friend to all he encountered and his absence will be felt for many years to come,” the post reads.

The district says Chief Nicholas will be missed for his passion and outgoing nature.

“Our hearts are heavy for his wife Patricia and his entire family,” the district said.

His cause of death was not made immediately known.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.