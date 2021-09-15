Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Mother shares story after toddler son accidentally run over during search for child

By Stefante Randall and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORTON, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A mother is recalling what happened when a search for her toddler son ended tragically Saturday night.

Lexie Ramirez told WAFF she was at her northeastern Alabama home with her boyfriend when 19-month-old Ivan Aguilar wandered outside.

They got inside the boyfriend’s truck to drive around and look for the little boy, but they didn’t see that Aguilar was right behind the vehicle.

“All of this was a tragic accident. He did not do it on purpose because we did not see him,” Ramirez said. “It was very hard for us because my boyfriend has been a wonderful dad. He’s not the biological father, but he loved him so much.”

Ramirez said although his life was ended too soon, she will hold on to precious memories and his infectious smile.

“I will miss my baby very much. I will miss his laughs, spending time with him, waking up with him by my side, him running up to me from daycare and everything about him,” Ramirez said.

Organizers of an online fundraiser have collected more than $4,600 in donations to help with the family’s funeral expenses.

Aguilar’s funeral took place Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Smith, a senior defensive lineman at Haughton High School, died suddenly on Monday,...
Haughton High School announces death of senior defensive lineman
A high speed chase ended with a crash at the corner of E 70th Street and Fairfield Avenue on...
4 people hurt after high speed chase ends in crash at Fairfield, E 70th
These men are wanted in connection with an armed home invasion on Blom Boulevard that happened...
Family tied up, robbed during home invasion; police searching for 2 suspects
Marshall, Texas, native and legendary boxer George Foreman is a two-time world heavyweight...
Sony looking for 1,500 extras in Shreveport area
Recycling is coming back to Shreveport

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley defends calls to Chinese as effort to avoid conflict
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry placards as they walk down Sable...
Officials: Police in Elijah McClain hometown racially biased
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FDA strikes neutral tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting
States with the highest-paying home service jobs