Marshall man killed in Harrison Co. wreck

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A 25-year-old man from Marshall is dead after a wreck involving two vehicles.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. Troopers responded to US 59 about one mile north of Marshall in Harrison County. Preliminary investigation data shows the driver of a 2012 Dodge Ram failed to yield the right of way from a private drive trying to cross the northbound lanes of the highway, where it was hit by a 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer headed north.

Officials say the driver of the pickup truck was identified as Christopher Rutherford, 25. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 35-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The wreck remains under investigation.

