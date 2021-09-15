Prize Fest
Marion County judge releases letter that county will not adhere to COVID-19 mandates

In the letter, Judge Leward LaFleur (above) says that this is not a stance for or against the vaccine — but instead a stance on the government’s authority to mandate it.
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur released a letter announcing that the county will not require employees and citizens to comply to any vaccine mandate or any other mandate that would infrige on anyone’s liberties or freedoms.

In the letter, the judge says that this is not a stance for or against the vaccine — but instead a stance on the government’s authority to mandate it.

Below is Judge LaFleur’s letter in full:

