‘Its a wonderful program’: Dozens of students across Jefferson ISD enrolled in new after school initiative

JEFFERSON, Tx. (KSLA) - With the school year underway, leaders across the Jefferson Independent School District are grateful for a federally-funded program, meant to help students in need of academic assistance and structure.

Afterschool Centers on Education, or ACE, launched across elementary and junior high campuses on August 30. The program provides homework assistance, tutoring and enrichment activities for students — including cooking, crafts, cosmetology and board games.

Maurice Jones, who is the ACE site coordinator at Jefferson Elementary, believes the initiative will strongly benefit students whose learning was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, or those struggling on state testing.

“Students were out and not able to get the help they needed, so what this program provides is the academic curriculum the students were lacking because they weren’t in the classrooms,” Jones explained. “It assists the teachers with those students who need a little extra help.”

As an added bonus for parents, both dinner and transportation home from ACE are provided to students.

So far, Jones said dozens of students are enrolled in the program in Jefferson ISD.

“It’s an extension of what the teachers are teaching, so we gather information from the teachers and see what they are working on,” Jones said. “The first 20 minutes of our class period is dedicated to doing homework with our students, none of our students are going to leave the ACE program not having their homework done.”

Space in the ACE program is limited and parents are encouraged to complete necessary forms at either the elementary or junior high campus. ACE meets Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Contact Maurice Jones at (903) 665-2461, ext. 5404, for ACE at Jefferson Elementary. Call Laura Ornelas at (903) 665-2461, ext. 2241, for ACE at Jefferson Junior High.

