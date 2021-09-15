Family & friends react to sudden death of Haughton High football player

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Caleb George recalls his last memories of his brother, 17-year-old Christian Smith, who died suddenly on Monday, Sept. 13.

Smith was a senior lineman on the Haughton High School football team.

“At first I thought he was playing, I thought he went to sleep. But then I shook him and it was for real,” said George.

Smith’s mother Michelle George says her son suffered a football injury to his leg two weeks ago and never fully recovered.

“Chris got injured in the game and he heard the bone snap, but he continued to play,” she said.

This upcoming Friday would have been Smith’s last homecoming game.

Smith’s sister Chelsey Taylor says their goal is to make sure memories of him stay alive.

“His smile was amazing. Like I said Chris was just only smiles, you didn’t see him frown. We would like to keep his strongness, his happiness, that’s what we want to remember him by,” she said.

There is still no confirmation on what caused the sudden death.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started by Smith’s aunt, Barakka Collins-Smith, to raise money for funeral expenses. Click here for more details on the campaign.

