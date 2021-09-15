Diesel spill prompts closure of La. Hwy 1 in north Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A diesel spill has closed La. Highway 1 in northern Caddo Parish.

LA 1 North is closed at LA 538 due to a spilled load. Traffic is being diverted onto LA 538. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) September 15, 2021

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers got a call just before 5:30 a.m. regarding a big-rig leaking fuel going south of Highway 169.

Deputies pulled the big rig over at Hwy. 538 and North Market Street.

“Sgt. EJ Parker said the leak started at Croom St. in Mooringsport on LA-538 after the landing gear of the truck was clipped at the train tracks. No train was involved,” reads a news release.

The State Highway Department was dispatched. The oil company involved is also sending crews to assist with the clean-up. Drivers are advised to use caution.

