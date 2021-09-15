Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Diesel spill prompts closure of La. Hwy 1 in north Caddo Parish

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, dispatchers got a call just before 5:30 a.m....
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, dispatchers got a call just before 5:30 a.m. regarding a big-rig leaking fuel going south of Highway 169.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A diesel spill has closed La. Highway 1 in northern Caddo Parish.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers got a call just before 5:30 a.m. regarding a big-rig leaking fuel going south of Highway 169.

Deputies pulled the big rig over at Hwy. 538 and North Market Street.

“Sgt. EJ Parker said the leak started at Croom St. in Mooringsport on LA-538 after the landing gear of the truck was clipped at the train tracks. No train was involved,” reads a news release.

The State Highway Department was dispatched. The oil company involved is also sending crews to assist with the clean-up. Drivers are advised to use caution.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Smith, a senior defensive lineman at Haughton High School, died suddenly on Monday,...
Haughton High School announces death of senior defensive lineman
A high speed chase ended with a crash at the corner of E 70th Street and Fairfield Avenue on...
4 people hurt after high speed chase ends in crash at Fairfield, E 70th
These men are wanted in connection with an armed home invasion on Blom Boulevard that happened...
Family tied up, robbed during home invasion; police searching for 2 suspects
Marshall, Texas, native and legendary boxer George Foreman is a two-time world heavyweight...
Sony looking for 1,500 extras in Shreveport area
Recycling is coming back to Shreveport

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Recycling is coming back to Shreveport
These tips can help you safely drive during storms
These tips can help you safely drive during storms
crash
High speed chase ends in crash, 4 people injured