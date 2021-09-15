Prize Fest
DA announces teen accused of shooting, killing 13-year-old boy will be tried as adult

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy will be tried as an adult, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Ikerryunta Stewart, 17, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Kelvonte Daigre, 13, which happened Sept. 4 on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near Youree Drive. Stewart is also facing eight counts of attempted first-degree murder for the attempted killing of eight other people, including juveniles ages 5, 15, and 16. At least seven of the eight people were bystanders waiting for the red light to change, or traveling through the intersection, the DA’s office says.

As a result of a hearing held in juvenile court on Sept. 13, Stewart will also be charged with illegal use of a dangerous weapon and resisting an officer.

If indicted, Stewart faces life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

This is the second case in recent days in which a teen will be tried as an adult for a deadly shooting. On Tuesday, the DA’s office announced Nikolas Brown, 17, will be tried as an adult for the shooting death of LaDerrick Grant, 19.

