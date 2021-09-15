Prize Fest
Britney Spears says goodbye to Instagram

This comes two weeks ahead of a court hearing that could determine whether or not Britney...
This comes two weeks ahead of a court hearing that could determine whether or not Britney Spears remains in her court-ordered conservatorship.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - Britney Spears deleted her Instagram on Tuesday, just two days after she announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

According to a source close to the singer, the move was Britney Spears’ decision, and she had wanted to delete the account for some time now.

This comes two weeks ahead of a court hearing that could determine whether or not Britney Spears remains in her court-ordered conservatorship.

That conservatorship has lasted 13 years, overseen by her father, Jamie Spears.

Earlier this month, Jamie Spears filed a petition to end the conservatorship, citing his daughter’s expressed desire to have it ended.

Britney Spears also said she wanted to charge her father with conservatorship abuse.

