Boys and Girls Club, Salvation Army holding steak and burger dinner fundraiser

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have any dinner plans on Thursday, Sept. 23?

The Boys and Girls Club and The Salvation Army are holding a steak and burger dinner fundraiser with a program at 6 p.m. at Market 104 Restaurant (104 Market St.) in the Hilton Shreveport, downtown.

Tickets for the event are $75 per person or $500 for a table of six. Spaces inside Market 104 are limited. Those who cannot attend in person or would prefer to watch the program can do so via Zoom (which will be recorded). The time for meal pickup will be arranged by email. To purchase tickets, call 318-424-3200.

The deadline to purchase tickets and tables is this Friday, September 17 at 5 p.m.

“Our special master of ceremonies is Mrs. Domonique Benn,” said Executive Director Vanessa Brown in an email. “Ms. Nita Whitaker is the keynote speaker (a) Shreveport native, former Miss Louisiana, and Star Grand Champion.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.