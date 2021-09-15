Prize Fest
Biden to deliver remarks on national security initiative

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden is slated to deliver remarks on a national security initiative Wednesday afternoon.(The White House)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is slated to deliver remarks on a national security initiative Wednesday afternoon.

The remarks are scheduled to happen in the East Room of the White House.

Though the White House didn’t specify what the initiative is, media reports out of Australia state that it involves a new technology-sharing defense agreement between the U.S., Australia and Great Britain.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken also met with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne at the State Department.

