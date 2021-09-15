Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Biden, CEOs, biz leaders meet on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden was meeting Wednesday with the CEOs of Walt Disney and Columbia Sportswear, and other business executives and leaders to discuss his recently announced vaccine requirement for companies that employ at least 100 people.

The White House meeting comes less than a week after Biden announced that the Labor Department is working to require businesses with 100 or more employees to order those workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or show a negative test result at least weekly.

Some 100 million workers would be subject to the requirement, Biden said. The Labor Department is working to issue an emergency rule to implement the mandate.

Biden announced the new mandate and several other steps last Thursday as part of a tougher effort by the administration to curb the surging delta variant of the coronavirus, which is responsible for a sharp increase in U.S. infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Just over half, or 54%, of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, data show.

Announcing the new steps last week, Biden sharply criticized the tens of millions of people who remain unvaccinated, despite the fact that the shots are free of charge and widely available.

“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” Biden said.

The business leaders and CEOs Biden is meeting with at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, part of the White House complex, either have put in place vaccine requirements or are working to implement such rules, the White House said.

Some business groups, including the Business Roundtable, welcomed the president’s announcement, while some Republicans accused Biden of overstepping his authority and have threatened to sue the administration over the vaccine mandate.

Numerous corporations, including Amtrak, Microsoft, United Airlines and Walt Disney issued vaccine mandates for their workforces before Biden’s announcement last week.

Also scheduled to attend Biden’s meeting are representatives from health insurer Kaiser Permanente, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream and Louisiana State University.

Josh Bolten, president and CEO of the Business Roundtable, was also scheduled to attend. The Roundtable represents more than 200 businesses that employ some 20 million people. Last week it issued a statement welcoming Biden’s announcement.

“America’s business leaders know how critical vaccination and testing are in defeating the pandemic,” Bolten said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Smith, a senior defensive lineman at Haughton High School, died suddenly on Monday,...
Haughton High School announces death of senior defensive lineman
A high speed chase ended with a crash at the corner of E 70th Street and Fairfield Avenue on...
4 people hurt after high speed chase ends in crash at Fairfield, E 70th
These men are wanted in connection with an armed home invasion on Blom Boulevard that happened...
Family tied up, robbed during home invasion; police searching for 2 suspects
Marshall, Texas, native and legendary boxer George Foreman is a two-time world heavyweight...
Sony looking for 1,500 extras in Shreveport area
Recycling is coming back to Shreveport

Latest News

Even as Nicholas continues to fade we are tracking more potential wet weather as we head into...
More wet weather possible this weekend
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry placards as they walk down Sable...
Colorado AG: Probe after McClain death finds Aurora Police racially biased
Guests will have the chance to drive-thru and pick up their meal, then enjoy the program in the...
Boys and Girls Club, Salvation Army holding steak and burger dinner fundraiser
Louisiana lawmakers optimistic about additional hurricane funding
Louisiana lawmakers optimistic about additional hurricane funding